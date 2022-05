GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Two lanes of Interstate 45 northbound and southbound north of Galveston will be closed until Monday to “provide relief for overweight vehicles coming from Galveston Island, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Drivers should anticipate delays during the closure and are encouraged to find alternate routes when possible.

All lanes are expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.