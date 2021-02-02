NAM kicks-off ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’

HOUSTON (CW39) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 adolescents will experience some form of abuse in an intimate relationship before they graduate from high school. Of those who do experience abusive relationships, only 33 percent tell someone. The majority of those who experience teen dating violence suffer in silence.

One way to lower these statistics is to strengthen teen-adult relationships.

Northwest Assistance Ministries and Family Violence Center has created short videos for each day of the week covering various topics to get teens inspired by the movement:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, please call NAM’s Family Violence Center 24/7 hotline number at 281-885-HOPE (4673).