HOUSTON (CW39) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 adolescents will experience some form of abuse in an intimate relationship before they graduate from high school. Of those who do experience abusive relationships, only 33 percent tell someone. The majority of those who experience teen dating violence suffer in silence.
One way to lower these statistics is to strengthen teen-adult relationships.
Northwest Assistance Ministries and Family Violence Center has created short videos for each day of the week covering various topics to get teens inspired by the movement:
- Monday: I Need Space: Unhealthy Relationships and Boundaries
- Tuesday: Break the Silence, Stop the Violence: Wear Orange Day
- Wednesday: The G.O.A.T Kind of Love: Healthy Relationships
- Thursday: Don’t Hate, Communicate: Expressing Yourself
- Friday: Happiness Looks Good on You: Self-Care and Safety Planning
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, please call NAM’s Family Violence Center 24/7 hotline number at 281-885-HOPE (4673).
- NAM kicks-off ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’
- Ahead of Super Bowl LV, legendary groundskeeper George Toma turns 92
- Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden, GOP lawmakers meet to negotiate COVID relief package; Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
- Music icon Dolly Parton to appear in Super Bowl commercial
- $20 Million Heading To Houston Groups Fighting Racism and Social Injustice