From Dragon Ball Z to Pokémon, many Americans have grown up watching classic anime series. With Pokémon celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the team at CenturyLinkQuote wanted to find out which anime each state can’t stop searching for.
We combed through search volume data and found that Texans are binge-watching Naruto.
Find out which anime the rest of the nation can’t stop googling in the full report.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.