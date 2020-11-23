NASA and NOAA Studying Sea Level Changes with Launch of Sentinel-6

HOUSTON (CW39) The 2020 Hurricane Season has been one for the record books. Many Scientists believe Earth’s changing climate and rising sea levels have something to do with it.

On Saturday, NASA in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), launched a new satellite called the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Satellite. This is the first of two satellites that will track sea level height over the next decade.

Saturday launch of Sentinel-6 Satellite

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton, talks with NOAA Sentinel-6 Program Scientist Eric Leuliette, who’s been working for 30 years on this program, about how important it is and what scientists hope to learn from this satellite.

For more information on the Sentinel-6 Satellite head to this NASA link.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!