HOUSTON (CW39) — It looks like the next trip to the Moon for Astronauts will have to wait another year. NASA making the announcement yesterday, due to the latest round of delays.

NASA officials say the space agency was planning to send 4 astronauts to orbit around the Moon in November of 2024 , but that has now been pushed to September 2025. The first human moon landing in more than 50 years also got bumped, from 2025 to September 2026. NASA cited safety concerns with its own spacecraft, as well as development issues with the Moonsuits and landers coming from private industry.

“Safety is our top priority,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The delays will “give Artemis teams more time to work through the challenges.”

The news came after a Pittsburgh company’s spacecraft experienced a mission-ending fuel leak.

Monday’s launch by private company Astrobotic Technology and its commercial lander, was supposed to serve as a scout for the astronauts. A Houston company will give it a shot with its own lander next month.

NASA is relying heavily on private companies for its Artemis moon-landing program for astronauts, named after the mythological twin sister of Apollo.

This is the first attempt for its first moon landing with astronauts since 1972. During NASA’s Apollo era, 12 astronauts walked on the moon.

“We need them all to be ready and all to be successful in order for that very complicated mission to come together,” said Amit Kshatriya, NASA’s deputy associate administrator. He added that even with the delay, a 2026 moon landing represents “a very aggressive schedule.”

NASA has only one Artemis moonshot under its belt so far. In a test flight of its new moon rocket in 2022, the space agency sent an empty Orion capsule into lunar orbit and returned it to Earth. To engineers’ surprise, some charred material came off the capsule’s heat shield during reentry. Later, testing of another capsule uncovered a design flaw in the life-support electronics, and separate battery issues popped up.