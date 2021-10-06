NASA previews graphic interactive novel portraying first woman on the moon

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) — A virtual book presents an interactive experience about what it could be like to have the first woman on the moon. And it’s all being created by NASA as a promise that it will happen.

The book is called First Woman. It tells the tale of Callie Rodriguez, the first woman to explore the moon. While Callie is a fictional character, the first female astronaut and person of color will soon set foot on the moon – a historic milestone and part of upcoming NASA missions.

Through a series of illustrated animated and digital platforms, First Woman aims to capture our attention and unite the next generation of explorers who will return to the moon. Here’s a preview of NASA – First Woman.

