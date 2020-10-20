NASA Probe “TAGS” Asteroid

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission readies itself to touch the surface of asteroid Bennu. (Photo courtesy of NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona)

HOUSTON (CW39) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched an asteroid to collect dust and pebbles from it’s surface.

The Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, or OSIRIS-REx for short, made contact with the ancient asteroid known as Bennu yesterday. Bennu is currently more than 200 million miles from earth.

"We're going in." "Touchdown declared. Sampling is in progress." @OSIRISREx touched the surface of asteroid Bennu to capture rocks & dust with its robotic arm. After this brief TAG (Touch-And-Go maneuver), it will fire thrusters to back away to a safe distance. #ToBennuAndBack pic.twitter.com/RPd5R3cWUD — NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2020

The “Touch-And-Go” or TAG move meant OSIRIS-REx extended it’s 11-foot sample arm and then did a four-hour decent to the surface of the asteroid. After traveling all those millions of miles the spacecraft was able to hit it’s collection site, called “Nightingale,” which is the size of a small parking lot.

This mission is more than a decade in the making and the TAG move was a first for the agency. The spacecraft carried out the TAG autonomously, with programmed instructions from engineers on Earth.

"Sample collection is complete." "All right! We're on our way back!" After a TAG (Touch-And-Go) maneuver to capture a sample, our @OSIRISREx spacecraft fired its thrusters to back away from asteroid Bennu’s surface and navigate to a safe distance away. #ToBennuAndBack pic.twitter.com/skJPKlFRR3 — NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2020

Scientist hope the samples will give a glimpse into the early solar system. If the craft got enough samples the mission team will tell OSIRIS-REx to stow the cargo and start it’s journey back to earth. NASA is hoping for at least 60 grams or about the size of a full-size candy bar. If there’s not enough they will try again in January. The craft will land back on earth in 2023.

"We think we actually might be coming back with a baby picture of what the solar system was like, of what our chemistry was like billions of years ago." – @NASAGoddard's Dr. Michelle Thaller explains why we sent @OSIRISREx #ToBennuAndBack to capture an asteroid sample. pic.twitter.com/Y96Rv9C3sG — NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2020

You can follow all of the action with OSIRIS-REx at it’s own Twitter account: