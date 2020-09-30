Nat. Women’s Health & Fitness Day Workouts

HOUSTON (CW39) — National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is all about getting healthy, working out and living longer. So CW39’s Shannon LaNier met up with health and wellness coach, Antanique Landry, at Memorial Park for some workouts that will get you moving and grooving to a longer healthier life.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

After the warmup, you have to get that heart rate up with a cardio workout like this…

If you really want to step it up and do an advanced workout try this…