HOUSTON (CW39) Over 40,000 animals enter animal shelters throughout the greater Houston area each year—enough to fill Minute Maid Stadium. Texas is nationally ranked number one for highest number of animals killed in shelters. This weekend in celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Best Friends Animal Society and local Houston animal shelters are teaming up for in-person events urging the community to adopt if they looking to acquire a pet or to consider opening their home up temporarily to a pet in need by fostering through Best Friends Houston or a local animal shelter in their community.

“There are so many wonderful pets in the Greater Houston area shelters waiting to find homes, and they are counting on the community to help them, whether that means adoption, fostering, or volunteering, said Megan Matchett, Houston Shelter Partnership Supervisor, Best Friends Animal Society. By working together, we can pool our resources, serve the community, and change the future of companion animals for the better.”

Below is a list of shelters participating in the citywide adoption event in celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. To celebrate, adoption fees are waived or reduced April 30 – May 1. Call or visit each shelter’s website to determine the adoption process and requirements. To learn more about the citywide adoption event visit, www.bestfriends.org/adopthoustonpets.

BARC (City of Houston Animal Shelter)

Adoption hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3300 Carr St.

Houston, Texas 77026

713-229-7300

Best Friends Animal Society

May 1 adoption hours: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pop-up adoption

St. Arnold Brewing Company

2000 Lyons Ave.

Houston, Texas 77020

City of Baytown Animal Services & Adoption Center

Adoption hours: Tuesday-Saturday, Noon – 5 p.m.

705 North Robert C Lanier Drive

Baytown, Texas 77521

281-422-7600

City of Pearland Animal Services

Adoption hours

Saturday 8 a.m. – noon, 1–5 p.m.

Sunday 1–4 p.m.

2002 Old Alvin Rd,

Pearland, Texas 77581

281-652-1970

Ft. Bend County Animal Services

Adoption hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1210 Blume Rd.

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

281-342-1512

Harris County Pets

Adoption hours

Weekdays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Weekends 1–5:50 p.m.

612 Canino Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-999-3191

Montgomery County Animal Shelter

Adoption hours

Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8535 Hwy 242

Conroe, Texas 77385

936-442-7738

Not able to adopt? Consider opening your home to a foster pet. Whether it’s a few days or few weeks, fostering helps save lives. Read about fostering. Medical care is covered for the animal while in the foster home and supplies can be provided. To temporarily foster a pet, please visit www.bestfriends.org/houston or email houstonfoster@BestFriends.org.