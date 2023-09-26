(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t already developed a lifelong dependency to coffee, Friday just might be the day to reconsider!

In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, popular coffee chains across the U.S. are treating their loyal customers to deals and discounts on coffee or espresso-based drinks. And for those of us who aren’t already addicted, it’s a chance to try a few fleeting, free sips of coffee — and perhaps become trapped in a cycle of caffeine addiction that will last the rest of our natural lives.

Want to know which chains are participating? Have a look below at some of National Coffee Day’s biggest promotions below.

Caribou Coffee

In honor of National Coffee Day, Caribou Coffee is giving members of its Caribou Perks program an entire week’s worth of deals. During the week of Sept. 25, members can redeem such offers as: a $1 discount on large, extra-large or nitro pumpkin drinks (Tuesday); double Caribou Perks points for customers who order ahead (Wednesday); a free upgrade to a large beverage for the price of a medium (Thursday); any medium Espresso Shaker for $3 (Friday); a $1 discount when purchasing two beverages (Saturday); and a $1 discount on any size drip-brew “coffee of the day” (Sunday).

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, customers who make purchases or “check in” at any Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location — via the brand’s app — will be entered for a chance to win free beverages (one per day) for an entire year.

Dunkin‘

Participating Dunkin’ locations across the U.S. are offering a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of any other beverage or bakery item on Friday.

Dutch Bros. Coffee

On Sept. 29, participating Dutch Bros. Coffee locations will be selling a limited-edition “Drink More Coffee” trucker hat. Anyone who purchases the $20 cap can get a free drink of their choice.

Krispy Kreme

Customers at participating Krispy Kreme locations can try the chain’s new drip coffee or espresso drinks (one per customer) for free on Sept. 29, no purchase necessary. Anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts can also buy an additional dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $2 more.

Panera

In honor of National Coffee Day, new subscribers (or former subscribers) who sign up for Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10 can join for $99 per year (a savings of approximately $20 over the regular annual rate) or $5 per month for four months (a savings of almost $7 per month).

Peet’s Coffee and Tea

Peet’s is rewarding “disloyal” customers on National Coffee Day: Folks who sign up for the brand’s Peetnik app can join its “Disloyalty Program,” where they can earn a free coffee by uploading a screengrab of a competing chain’s loyalty app (e.g., the Starbucks app, Dunkin’ app, etc.) to prove they’ve accrued loyalty points elsewhere. Peet’s will then reward this “disloyalty” with a free Peet’s beverage, redeemable Sept. 29 at participating locations.

Starbucks

While not offering any national deals on coffee or drinks, select Starbucks locations are said to be hosting coffee tastings on Sept. 29. (Customers are asked to inquire with their local shops to find out who may be participating.)

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts will be offering customers a free hot or iced medium House Blend coffee with any purchase.

Sheetz

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, Sheetz is offering its My Sheetz Rewardz customers a free nitro or cold brew coffee with any purchase through the Sheetz app. Members must enter the promo code BREW4U under the offers tab, and can only redeem one coffee (with free add-ons, if they choose) throughout the length of the promotion.

Tim Hortons

Customers who belong to the Tim’s Rewards Members program (it’s free to join) can redeem a free hot or iced medium coffee on Friday with any purchase of $3 or more.

Wawa

Wawa had not officially announced any specific Coffee Day deals as of Tuesday. But the company’s ongoing “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion is offering free hot coffee, of any size, to customers who identify themselves as teachers or school administrators at the register. The offer is valid throughout the end of September at Wawa’s locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.