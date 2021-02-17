National Guard, first responders, helping at warming centers for community impacted by the winter storm weather

HOUSTON (CW39) With the Governor today, was Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd who said many state agencies are continuing to work together to support local officials, first responders, and communities impacted by the winter storm weather.

The Texas Department of Public Safety have transported fuel, blood, and other resources to hospitals and other essential facilities, and have responded to vehicle crashes throughout the state.

Over 4,500 Texas Department of Transportation employees are operating over 740 snowplows and other equipment to address the ice on interstates throughout Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are also assisting in the state’s response.

TDEM has been assisting in the establishment of warming centers throughout the state. Over 300 warming centers are operational. For more information on warming centers and to find one near you, visit: https://tdem.texas.gov/warm/. TDEM is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to increase disaster resources for Texans impacted by the storm.

“The State of Texas is working around the clock to provide the resources, assistance, and support that our communities need to respond to the impacts of this winter weather,” said Governor. “We will continue to exhaust all available methods to restore power for Texans and ensure that our communities can recover.”