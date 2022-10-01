HOUSTON (CW39) The North Houston District will bring together area residents, businesses, military members and law enforcement for its annual 2022 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Tom Wussow Park.

This family-friendly event, one of the largest in Houston, is designed to enhance relationships among neighbors and law enforcement in a positive setting. North Houston District says it really wants to foster a sense of community within the area. Although National Night Out is celebrated in August in most parts of the country, but it’s scheduled in October in Texas to take advantage of more moderate weather.

Several activities are planned over the course of the three-hour event, which runs from 5pm to 8pm. Activities such as a “friendly” tug of war competition featuring Houston Police Department versus Harris County Sheriff’s Office and US Airforce recruits versus US Marine recruits. Raffles and drawings for giveaways of tablets, gift cards, gaming systems and TVs will be held near the end of the event.

Other fun and family-friendly plans include:

Petting Zoo

HPD Mounted patrol, K9 officers

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter, High Water Rescue boat, motorcycle unit

US Marines combat simulation trailer

Face paintings

Free food from Chick-Fil-A, snow cones and refreshments

Disney characters

“Chase” from Paw Patrol

DJ with dancing

Reminder: North Houston District "National Night Out" is Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. It takes place at Tom Wussow Park, 500 Greens Rd. (Near I-45 North & North Sam Houston Parkway/Beltway).

Some of the community participants for the 2022 ‘National Night Out” in October include:

Aldine-Greenspoint Family YMC

Amazon

AT&T

Atlantic Methanol

Buckhead Meat & Seafood

Build a Pizza

Chick-fil-A

City of Houston District B Council Member Tarsha Jackson

Eyes on Me

Green House International Church

Greens Bayou Coalition

Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Home Depot

Houston Fire Department

Houston Police Department

IDEA Public Schools

Landcare

Lone Star College-Houston North

METRO

North Houston District

Rockstar Energy Bike Park

Rodeo Dental

Spartan Security Services

Texas Excel Management

Texas General Land Office

The Harvest

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Marines

Villa Serena Communities