HOUSTON (KIAH) Today is National Pet Day and we are receiving photos from the local community. Today, Taylor Ellis at Brookdale The Heights here in Houston, is sharing about one of the newest and more unique residents at our senior living community.

Brookdale The Heights

This is Ike. That’s right, the seniors of our community adopted a senior dog.

Ike joined the Friends for Life shelter in February of this year, as a foster, but Ellis said Brookdale The Heights had every intention to make him a part of their family.

It’s pretty safe to say that Ike has become one of the most popular residents at the community. And with today being National Pet Day, we think it would be an excellent opportunity for you to come down and meet him in person. You’ll also have an opportunity to speak with our Executive Director Steffany Kluttz, as well as some of our residents, to learn more about Ike’s experience so far at Brookdale The Heights. Taylor Ellis at Brookdale The Heights

The adoption was completed in March, and now, Ike is a resident and companion in the memory care area of our community.