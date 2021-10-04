National Taco Day – remembering when we gave the internet something to taco ’bout

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On this National Taco Day, we’re bringing back one of our favorite weather graphics.

Earlier this year, during severe weather season, CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger wanted to give people an easy way to remember the difference between severe weather watches and warnings. Taco watch and taco warning was born. Why tacos? Why NOT tacos!

The image went viral, and the internet let us know how much they loved it. Many people said they will never forget the difference the two terms. A watch means ingredients are in place for severe weather to occur, a warning means the severe weather is happening.

Meteorologist Adam Krueger was amused that the only criticism he received had to do with the fact that he used a hard-shell taco. “I can’t argue with that,” he says, “I feel like most taco places in Texas will throw you out if you ask for a hard shell”.