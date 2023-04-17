HOUSTON (KIAH)—It’s National Volunteer Week and in honor of this week, the American Red Cross, Texas Gulf Coast Region is recognizing the community heroes that selflessly dedicate their time to those in need.

The Texas Gulf Coast Region volunteers helped families with food, shelter and comfort during emergencies. More than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities in response to disaster such as collecting blood to help patients in need of critical care, support for the military and their families, helping communities prepare for emergencies and more. 20 thousand volunteers were trained with lifesaving skills. 10 thousand services were directly given to the military and their families.

Regional Communications Director, Brittney Rochell said, “National Volunteer Week is time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support.They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

To learn more about volunteering or The American Red Cross, visit the website here.

Here’s how you can volunteer:

Become a Disaster Action Team Member

Shelter Services

Disaster Health Services (Mental health service providers are also needed)

Volunteers are needed more now than ever with our changing climate. The need for hot meals, shelter and emotional support is increasing during times of need and crisis. The Red Cross is launching twice as many relief efforts during disaster than a decade ago.