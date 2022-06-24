HOUSTON (CW39) The Sugar Land Police Department is in high gear! They’re looking for a new Chief and it could be you! Sugar Land wants to higher a new Chief as soon as they can. But the goal is find someone that can meet the needs of the community, and they have certain criteria and standards that they are looking for, to meet the city’s needs.

Sugar Land Police Department

Sugar Land is looking for a proven leader who will build on strategies and programs that have directly contributed, to Sugar Land achieving a crime rate that was the lowest on record. Sugar Land’s next chief will be a recognized leader who works to facilitate a culture of teamwork, empowerment and respect to ensure Sugar Land remains one of the safest cities in the nation.

A track record of success in building community engagement, leadership development, a culture of respect, technology innovation and internal/external partnerships will be a high priority.

The new chief will fill a vacancy left by Police Chief Eric Robins who retired on June 1 after 33 years of public service, including 30 with the Sugar Land Police Department.

Retired Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins

Finalists for the position could be selected as early as late summer, with an announcement of the city’s next chief of police expected in the fall.

As part of the process, a public engagement effort is planned that will involve input from the community, police department and other stakeholders — details will be announced in the near future.

For more information about the recruitment process, visit Sugar Land Police Chief Search .