Native American Heritage Day hosted virtually

HOUSTON, TX – In honor of Native American Heritage Day, Jesse Jones Park & Nature Center will host events virtually this Saturday from 10a.m. to 4p.m.. The event’s agenda is a day packed with cultural demonstrations, traditional activities.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Viewers can tune in to the Jones Park Facebook page throughout the day to participate in Native American history presentations from the Southern Apache Museum, hear traditional Native stories, and learn about the Akokisa Village from the Jones Park staff.

Virtual activities will also include a demonstration on how Native Americans identified animal tracks, a tomahawk throwing demonstration, and performances from the Chikawa Azteca Dancers. The Texas Historical Commission will provide workshops on traditions of the Caddo Indians. There’s even fun for the little ones to enjoy, with two virtual craft demonstrations for kids.

The event comes as Native Americans across the state prepare for Texas American Indian Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 26, a holiday first observed in 2013. The state holiday recognizes the many historic, cultural, and social contributions that Native American communities have made to the state of Texas.

WANT TO VOLUNTEER? – With leadership from Commissioner R. Jack Cagle, Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center is a Harris County Precinct 4 facility at 20634 Kenswick Drivein Humble. Jesse Jones Park Volunteers (JJPV) welcomes applications from interested participants.

For more information about the park or any of the activities and programs offered, please call 281-446-8588 or visit www.hcp4.net/jones.