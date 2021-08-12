NCAA COI: Baylor Didn’t Break NCAA Rules Relating to Sexual Violence, Did Provide Impermissible Benefits

WACO — The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Wednesday they could not conclude Baylor violated NCAA rules in failing to ‘report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on it’s campus.’

The report did however say, however, that they did find other violations including impermissible benefits provided to a student athletes between 2011 and 2016.

Those include not reporting a student athlete who was not meeting and academic performance plan following a violation. They found that the University also operated a predominantly female student-host program that did not align with NCAA recruiting rules.

The penalties for Baylor will include four years probation, recruiting restrictions, a vacation of records and a five year show-cause penalty for a former assistant director of football operations.

To read the full release, click here.

Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades will address the media in the wake of the committee’s decision at 1:30pm.

