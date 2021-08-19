Need for blood due to COVID019; Health Museum to host public blood drive

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A charge nurse works as volunteers donate blood during a blood drive. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Health Museum is partnering with the Gulf Coast Blood Center to increase the number of donations. Since the start of the pandemic, the need for more blood has increased.

According to the Gulf Coast Blood Center, they need about 800 to 1,000 donations every day. The blood is then distributed to about 170 healthcare institutions in the region.

To encourage people to give blood, the organization is giving away free pints of Blue Bell ice cream.

This event is happening on Friday, August 27, 2021, starting at 4:30 p.m. The blood drive will be held at The Health Museum. Located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas

Walk-ins are not accepted. Everyone is asked to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

How will Hurricane Grace impact South Texas?

UPDATE- CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

In route to ..Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

CW39 "CORONER" Season Cast interview w/ Serinda Swan, Roger Cross and CW39's Sharron Melton

HISD holding Bi-lingual phone bank for start of school

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

Exclusive Furniture Gives Back

CW SHOW "Coroner" Interview Cast w/ Sharron Melton

Astros Foundation partners with United Airlines to host “Many Voices Participate” coffee series

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

WEEKEND WEATHER

NATIONAL ADVISORIES OVERVIEW

THURSDAY 7 DAY

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss