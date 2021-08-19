Need for blood due to COVID019; Health Museum to host public blood drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Health Museum is partnering with the Gulf Coast Blood Center to increase the number of donations. Since the start of the pandemic, the need for more blood has increased.

According to the Gulf Coast Blood Center, they need about 800 to 1,000 donations every day. The blood is then distributed to about 170 healthcare institutions in the region.

To encourage people to give blood, the organization is giving away free pints of Blue Bell ice cream.

This event is happening on Friday, August 27, 2021, starting at 4:30 p.m. The blood drive will be held at The Health Museum. Located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas

Walk-ins are not accepted. Everyone is asked to make an appointment.