Nephew says Aunt is lucky to be alive after a tree destroys her house

VALLEY, Ala (WRBL) – We’re tracking the damage left behind in the wake of storms that passed through our viewing area earlier tonight. An Alabama woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a tree collapsed in her home.

Valley resident Mary Carter says she was taking a nap when a tree fell on her home of 40 years.
She awoke to the sound of glass breaking and her name being called–as neighbors broke through a side window to rescue her. Her nephew, Larry Carter, says he is grateful his aunt is alive.

Larry Carter, Nephew of Homeowner-

“She’s survived and that is the most important thing. Stuff, this is just stuff, this is just material stuff and this can easily be replaced but we are very fortunate that we have our aunt still alive”

Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald joins me now–Bob several trees came down across our area tonight–what is the danger with these types of incidents?

Here are the leading weather fatalities and surprising statistics from The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Heat leads to the most deaths…

