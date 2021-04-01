Netflix April 2021: Everything coming and going

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix will add over 80 titles in April, including “Legally Blonde” on April 1 and “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World” later this month.

Here is the full list of titles coming to the streaming service this month:

Coming Soon to Netflix

  • “The Disciple” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Searching For Sheela” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/1/21

  • “2012”
  • “Cop Out”
  • “Friends with Benefits”
  • “Insidious”
  • “Legally Blonde”
  • “Leprechaun Magical Andes: Season 2” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “The Pianist”
  • “The Possession Prank Encounters: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 Tersanjung the Movie” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “The Time Traveler’s Wife”
  • “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family”
  • “White Boy Worn Stories” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “Yes Man”

Avail. 4/2/21

  • “Concrete Cowboy” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Just Say Yes” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Madame Claude” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “The Serpent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Sky High” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/3/21

  • “Escape from Planet Earth”

Avail. 4/4/21

  • “What Lies Below”

Avail. 4/5/21

  • “Coded Bias”
  • “Family Reunion: Part 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/6/21

  • “The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/7/21

  • “The Big Day: Collection 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “Snabba Cash” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “The Wedding Coach” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/8/21

  • “The Way of the Househusband” — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/9/21

  • “Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Night in Paradise” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Thunder Force” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/10/21

  • “The Stand-In”

Avail. 4/11/21

  • “Diana: The Interview that Shook the World”

Avail. 4/12/21

  • “New Gods: Nezha Reborn” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4”

Avail. 4/13/21

  • “The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1”
  • “Mighty Express: Season 3” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “My Love: Six Stories of True Love” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/14/21

  • “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Circle: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Law School” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Soul” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Why Did You Kill Me?” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/15/21

  • “Dark City Beneath the Beat”
  • “The Master”
  • “Ride or Die” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/16/21

  • “Arlo the Alligator Boy” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “Ajeeb Daastaans” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Crimson Peak”
  • “Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “Into the Beat” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Rush”
  • “Synchronic”
  • “Why Are You Like This” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Avail. 4/18/21

  • “Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/19/21

  • “Miss Sloane”
  • “PJ Masks: Season 3”

Avail. 4/20/21

  • “Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/21/21

  • “Zero” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 4/22/21

  • “Life in Color with David Attenborough” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • “Stowaway” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/23/21

  • “Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”
  • “Shadow and Bone” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Tell Me When” — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/27/21

  • “August: Osage County”
  • “Battle of Los Angeles”
  • “Fatma” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4” — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/28/21

  • “Sexify” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Headspace Guide to Sleep” — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/29/21

  • “Things Heard & Seen” — NETFLIX FILM
  • “Yasuke” — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 4/30/21

  • “The Innocent” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • “Pet Stars” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving 4/2/21

  • “Honey: Rise Up and Dance”

Leaving 4/4/21

  • “Backfire”

Leaving 4/11/21

  • “Time Trap”

Leaving 4/12/21

  • “Married at First Sight: Season 9”
  • “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1”

Leaving 4/13/21

  • “Antidote”

Leaving 4/14/21

  • “Eddie Murphy: Delirious”
  • “The New Romantic”
  • “Once Upon a Time in London”
  • “Thor: Tales of Asgard”

Leaving 4/15/21

  • “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”

Leaving 4/19/21

  • “Carol”
  • “The Vatican Tapes”

Leaving 4/20/21

  • “The Last Resort”

Leaving 4/21/21

  • “The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3”

Leaving 4/22/21

  • “Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4”

Leaving 4/23/21

  • “Mirror Mirror”

Leaving 4/24/21

  • “Django Unchained”

Leaving 4/26/21

  • “The Sapphires”

Leaving 4/27/21

  • “The Car”
  • “Doom”

Leaving 4/28/21

  • “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

Leaving 4/30/21

  • “17 Again”
  • “Blackfish”
  • “Can’t Hardly Wait”
  • “Den of Thieves”
  • “How to Be a Latin Lover”
  • “I Am Legend”
  • “Jumping the Broom”
  • “Kingdom: Seasons 1-3”
  • “Knock Knock”
  • “Palm Trees in the Snow”
  • “Platoon”
  • “Runaway Bride”
  • “Snowpiercer”
  • “The Green Hornet”
  • “The Indian in the Cupboard”
  • “Waiting”

