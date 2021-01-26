Netflix’s top TV shows, movies in 2020

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that 93 percent of Americans report that they have a Netflix subscription? Are you one of them?

In total, the average American spent 612 hours, about 25 days, watching Netflix in 2020.

According to Reviews.org:

The Office was the “#1-Watched Show on Netflix,” ranking in the top-10 list for 189 days

Children’s show, CoComelon takes the #2 spot with 127 days in the top-10 list

The Queen’s Gambit, which premiered in late October, takes the #3 spot with 70 days in the top-10 list

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness takes the crown for holding the #1 spot for the longest period of time, with a streak of 27 Days

The Queen’s Gambit held the #1 spot in TV for 22 days

The next-highest streaks are 15 days in the top spot from Ratched and The Umbrella Academy

Gru and his minions had the most-watched movie of the year with Despicable Me, landing on the top-10 list for a total of 111 days

The Grinch stole the #2 spot, with 99 total days on the top-10 list

The Angry Birds Movie 2 ranked #3 for the year with 53 days in the top-10

Spenser Confidential held the #1 spot for 18 days in a row — the longest period of time for any movie on the platform

Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween had the second-longest streak with 14 days in the top spot

Project Power has stayed in the #1 spot for 13 consecutive days