Netflix’s top TV shows, movies in 2020

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that 93 percent of Americans report that they have a Netflix subscription? Are you one of them?
In total, the average American spent 612 hours, about 25 days, watching Netflix in 2020.
According to Reviews.org:
- The Office was the “#1-Watched Show on Netflix,” ranking in the top-10 list for 189 days
- Children’s show, CoComelon takes the #2 spot with 127 days in the top-10 list
- The Queen’s Gambit, which premiered in late October, takes the #3 spot with 70 days in the top-10 list
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness takes the crown for holding the #1 spot for the longest period of time, with a streak of 27 Days
- The Queen’s Gambit held the #1 spot in TV for 22 days
- The next-highest streaks are 15 days in the top spot from Ratched and The Umbrella Academy
- Gru and his minions had the most-watched movie of the year with Despicable Me, landing on the top-10 list for a total of 111 days
- The Grinch stole the #2 spot, with 99 total days on the top-10 list
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 ranked #3 for the year with 53 days in the top-10
- Spenser Confidential held the #1 spot for 18 days in a row — the longest period of time for any movie on the platform
- Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween had the second-longest streak with 14 days in the top spot
- Project Power has stayed in the #1 spot for 13 consecutive days