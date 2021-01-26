Netflix’s top TV shows, movies in 2020

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did you know that 93 percent of Americans report that they have a Netflix subscription? Are you one of them?

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

In total, the average American spent 612 hours, about 25 days, watching Netflix in 2020.

According to Reviews.org:

  • The Office was the “#1-Watched Show on Netflix,” ranking in the top-10 list for 189 days
  • Children’s show, CoComelon takes the #2 spot with 127 days in the top-10 list
  • The Queen’s Gambit, which premiered in late October, takes the #3 spot with 70 days in the top-10 list

Share this story

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

More Local Events

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss