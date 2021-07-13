New Black Lives Matter mural defaced in Elizabeth City one day after unveiling

by: Sarah Fearing,

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WAVY) – A Black Lives Matter mural drawn in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a North Carolina man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies, was damaged just one day after it was unveiled.

A Facebook video posted Sunday showed skid marks were left on the mural in Elizabeth City. The mural was unveiled Saturday, news outlets reported.

Artist Michael Little painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 21. Authorities were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at the home on Perry Street when Brown drove his vehicle away. He was fatally shot as the car was moving.

Councilman Darius Horton posted images of a truck on Monday he believes is responsible.

Elizabeth City police are investigating the damage to the mural and have reviewed surveillance video.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

