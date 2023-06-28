‘Feeding Our Future’ Food Pantry at Cuney Homes hopes to create a community where no one goes hungry

HOUSTON (CW39) — A first food pantry of its kind has opened in Houston’s Historic Third Ward. Food insecurity is a big problem throughout the city of Houston and the entire Southeast Texas region. Now, there is a new local food pantry that’s trying to change that, and its grand opening is today! To celebrate, the City of Houston is proclaiming today June 28, 2023, “Feeding Our Future” Food Pantry Day, in recognition of this momentous event!

Houston Housing Authority (HHA), announcing the grand opening of the “Feeding Our Future Food Pantry”. This is the first food pantry located at a Houston Housing Authority site. This milestone event took place today, June 28 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cuney Homes Community Center, located at 3260 Truxillo St, Houston, TX 77004.

The “Feeding Our Future” Food Pantry is a result of collaborative efforts between the Houston Housing Authority, the American Heart Association, Common Market, Fit Houston, Civic Heart Community Services, Sankofa Research Institute, and our other community partners. Its primary goal is to bridge the food insecurity gap for the residents of Cuney Homes, a community within the Third Ward and is one of many upcoming projects HHA and its Community Neighborhood Initiative (CNI) have planned to help revitalize Cuney Homes and the Third Ward community.

To mark this significant occasion, June 28, 2023, has been proclaimed by the City of Houston as “Feeding Our Future” Food Pantry Day, highlighting the commitment of the community to tackle food insecurity.

“The opening of the ‘Feeding Our Future’ Food Pantry at Cuney Homes represents a pivotal moment in our mission to create a community where no one goes hungry,” Said HHA President and CEO David A. Northern Sr. “We refuse to accept food insecurity as a norm, and this pantry is a bold step towards addressing the urgent needs of our residents.”

Responding to the needs of the community, the Cuney Homes Resident survey revealed that 36% of residents experience hunger 1-2 nights a week. Furthermore, the Third Ward area is classified as a food desert, with no grocery stores within a 5-10 minute walk from Cuney Homes. The Feeding Our Future Food Pantry will provide healthy food items to more than 500 households each month, improving access to nutritious food options.

CEO Northern goes on to say… “Together with our dedicated partners, we are building a foundation of hope and nourishment, empowering individuals and transforming lives. This pantry is not just about providing sustenance; it’s about fostering dignity, resilience, and a brighter future for every member of the Cuney Homes community. We are proud to stand alongside our residents and community partners as we declare that hunger has no place in our vision of a thriving, inclusive Houston.”

The Sankofa Research Institute will collaborate with the People Plan for the Third Ward – Cuney Homes Choice Initiative to implement a food cooperative program, enabling residents to actively participate in feeding the community.

Fresh food and physically fit

The American Heart Association has supported Feeding Our Future Food Pantry by donating $8,000 towards the buildout of the space. Additionally, the Common Market will provide 480 fresh produce boxes to the Cuney Homes community, while Civic Heart Community Services has committed over 1,000 food items and monetary donations to support the pantry. Fit Houston will contribute by providing physical fitness opportunities to promote overall health for Cuney Homes residents.

The grand opening celebration will feature a range of activities and opportunities for engagement. Attendees can enjoy food, refreshments, and receive one fresh produce box with dry goods. There will also be giveaways and educational cooking demonstrations for youths and seniors. Moreover, 70 fresh food boxes and other giveaways will be distributed to further support the community’s nutritional needs.

The event will include a food education workshop to teach seniors about healthy eating habits and another workshop aimed at educating kids on preparing healthy snacks. Furthermore, residents who have received gift cards from corporate sponsors will have the opportunity to board the HHA bus to shop for groceries.

The Houston Housing Authority extends its sincere gratitude to all community partners for their dedication and support in bringing healthy foods to the Cuney Homes community.

How to contact Houston Housing Authority

The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program as well as another 4,200 living in 19 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers one of the nation’s largest voucher programs exclusively serving homeless veterans. More information about the Houston Housing Authority can be found at www.housingforhouston.com.