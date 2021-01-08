New Gallery exhibit, “Reflections of Life” now open

HOUSTON (CW39) Brazosport Art League has launched a new exhibit, “Reflections of Life,” in the Art Gallery at The Center for the Arts & Sciences. The exhibit features the work of three local female artists and includes pastels, photography and 3D glass mosaics.

Mosaic artist Dorothy Babbington has been creating art for as long as she can remember. Throughout her career as an engineer at Dow and Brazosport College instructor, Babbington continued to learn new art mediums. She discovered her passion for creating mosaics after taking classes through the Art League. Babbington has continued to hone her craft over the years, experimenting with techniques to create unique and beautiful pieces.

Mary Lou Darst, whose photography is featured in the show, traveled the world with her family during her father’s Army career. She began to paint with watercolors as an adult and discovered her love of photography after her husband loaned her his camera on a trip to Mississippi. Darst recalls being hooked after shooting pictures of flowers in bloom. She says she looks for just the right color and composition when taking photos.

Pastel artist Linda Paulk discovered her love of art at a very young age, helping her father paint signs at his longtime Clute business, Arts Sign Painting. She initially took up oil painting as a young woman, but art took a back seat for several years due to her busy life as a wife, mother and home daycare owner. Upon retirement, she jumped back into painting and soon discovered pastels, a medium she has loved for the last decade. Her favorite subjects to paint are animals, both great and small.

The Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Masks are required.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. Reserve tickets online.