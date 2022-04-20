HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime has been on the rise since

Wednesday afternoon, Houston City Council passed a new city ordinance requiring businesses to install exterior cameras and lighting to improve public safety.

The goal is to make our City safer and we remain committed to utilizing and exhausting every resource available. These surveillance cameras will help to deter crime and provide greater visibility. City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Reaction on City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Facebook page was aimed at the Mayor were both positive and negative.

ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL! SUCH A FANTASTIC IDEA! THANK YOU MAYOR SYLVESTER TURNER!KEEPING “THE CITY SAFE AND DETERRING CRIME!! A WIN!” Facebook user Velma Williams Frazier wrote

Another was not so supportive, accusing the mayor of passing along his security to businesses who are now required to pay and maintain the requirement:

Great, now you are passing along your failure to your number one job as the Mayor, keep your citizens safe, to the businesses. This is incredible, like they have not had to deal with every imaginable business killing event int he last 5 years now you want to drive the cost of doing business through the roof. UGH. DO YOUR JOB!!!!! Chris Holmes