New hurricane season forecast, still on track for an active year

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A satellite image shows Hurricane Laura. (Courtesy NOAA)

Leading up to this 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the general consensus among the weather community was that this season will likely feature an above average number of storms, as seen on the tweet below.

One of the most trusted sources for the hurricane season forecast is Dr. Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University. CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger interview Dr. Klotzbach in April when the initial forecast was issued. Click here for that story and interview.

Now that we’re officially in hurricane season, that forecast from CSU was just updated today (June 3rd) continuing to suggest an above average season. Including the first tropical storm, Ana, that formed in May, the forecast calls for a season total of 18 named storms and 8 hurricanes, including 4 major hurricanes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

7- Day forecast NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Star Harvey

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Promo Hurricane Special

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC TAKE OFF

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC "MURPH"

adam pushup

Trinity River at Liberty near major flood stage

Charmed cast tells all

Don't FRYday

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss