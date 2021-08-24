New laws affecting TDLR licensees take effect September 1

FILE (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Starting September 1, more than 30 new state laws will affect about 500,000 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) licensees. Some laws will take effect later.

In order to administer these changes, the agency must first develop rules for implementation. Some bills include specific direction to TDLR on the rules the agency must adopt and the deadline for adoption. The rulemaking process gives the public an opportunity to provide comment and feedback at TDLR advisory board meetings.

The public can participate in the process when proposed rules are published in the Texas Register and at meetings of the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation when the rules are discussed and brought up for a vote. The rulemaking process can take several months to complete.

You can stay up-to-date on proposed rule changes by signing up for email updates tailored to specific licensing programs: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/TXDLR/subscriber/new. Select “important notices” for the programs of interest.

For a full list of new laws affecting TDLR licensees, please visit: https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/legislation.htm.

