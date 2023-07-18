She competed against over 90 other dynamic women, for this prestigious title

HOUSTON (CW39) Imagine this. A room full of people screaming and yelling your name! For most of us, that would be a dream. But for Houston’s own Lluvia Alzate, that became a reality, over the weekend, when show won the title of Miss Texas USA 2023!

The raven haired beauty competed against over 90 other dynamic women, for this prestigious title. The competition involves Interview, Fitness in Swimsuit, Evening Gown and a final On Stage Question. Then a winner is selected. She will then prepare to compete at the Miss USA 2023 Pageant happening sometime in the Fall.

So what does it mean to be a Miss Texas USA, what will she advocate for during her reign? CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with the newly crowned queen to find out more. You can hear it all for yourself by watching below!

You can follow Miss Texas USA 2023 on Instagram and all social media platforms.