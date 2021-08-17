New Mexico governor declares state of emergency for Doña Ana County, nearly $1 million in state funds for recovery

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for Doña Ana County, freeing up nearly $1 million for recovery efforts.

Lujan signed the declaration on Sunday after an order mandating residents in La Union to evacuate their homes in preparation for heavy rains and flooding the day before.

The Doña Ana County Commissioners Court had approved a resolution calling on Grisham to declare a state of emergency on Friday.

Lujan’s declaration will provide local agencies with hundreds of thousands of dollars to help rehabilitate communities greatly affected by heavy rains and flooding this week.

“I’m very grateful for the quick responses from both local authorities in the affected areas and state departments in my administration, who have been and will continue coordinating with resources on the ground,” Lujan tweeted on Sunday.

