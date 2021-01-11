New mini murals bring awareness to Human Trafficking

HOUSTON (CW39) — In honor of Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness month, four new “mini murals” have been installed in the streets of greater Northside Houston.

The murals include a phone number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline that are highly visible to anyone passing on the street.

The murals are funded by Houston Council Member Karla Cisneros of District H and was completed with support from Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Office of Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

“This public art installation is a unique project geared towards raising awareness and preventing the further exploitation of individuals in Houston” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Our hope is that these Mini Murals will not only bring awareness to human trafficking but will also encourage victims and witnesses to reach out for help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline.”

The four sites, (1) Airline at Crosstimbers, (2) Airline at Cavalcade, (3) Jensen at Crosstimbers, and (4) Moody Park, were selected based on 311 data and reports from constituents in the area.

An online survey was conducted to select artwork that would inspire hope and empower victims to reach out for help. The local artists commissioned for the project are Alex “Zú” Arzú and Anat Ronen, who each painted a cabinet, and Renee Victor, who painted two of the traffic signal control cabinets.