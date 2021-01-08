New Mini Murals working to bring attention to Human Trafficking

HOUSTON (CW39) Four new mini murals around Houston’s northside are a part of a campaign for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The design of the murals were chosen by the community, and incorporate the National Human Trafficking Hotline phone number that one can call for help. Three of the boxes have already been painted with the 4th one being completed this week.

The four sites were selected based on 311 data as well as reports from constituents in the area:

Airline at Crosstimbers

Airline at Cavalcade

Jensen at Crosstimbers

Moody Park

The murals were funded by Council Member Karla Cisneros, who represents district H, with support from the Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Office of Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence.

“Victims of trafficking are typically isolated and hidden. Often, both victims and witnesses don`t know how to report this heinous crime or receive help,” said Council Member Cisneros. “The uplifting images on the mini murals will be a helpful resource. The goal is for these street art installations to bring hope and a number to call for help.”

An online survey was conducted to select artwork that would inspire hope and empower victims to reach out for help. The local artists commissioned for the project are Alex “Z” Arz and Anat Ronen.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month (also decreed National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, by presidential proclamation).

January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, also known as #WearBlueDay.

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation:

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733.

Chat the National Human Trafficking Hotline via www.humantraffickinghotline.org/chat

