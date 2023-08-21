HOUSTON (CW39) She has a goal of help other teenagers achieve their dreams. Now Alessandra Torrez will be able to do that on a national scale, as your new Miss Teen U.S. Latina for 2023!

On August 6, she was crowned the national title holder in front of a packed crowd in Miami, Florida. This vivacious teenager has spirit and drive, and tries to lift up other teenagers along the way. Now that she hold the national title, she now only gets to represent Latina Teens around the country, but all teens striving to make their lives better and fulfill their dreams.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Alessandra Torrez about being crowded Miss Teen U.S. Latina 2023.

Sharron also talked to her and Miss Texas Latina Kayla Dillard about the up coming pageant where they will both crown their state successors. That’s happening September 3rd and YOU’RE INVITED while tickets last.