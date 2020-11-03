New Ride Share Makes You Money When You Aren’t Using Your Car

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you not using your car, and want to make money? Do you want to make extra cash, when you head to the airport, by renting out your vehicle? One company will help you do that, and you can make some good money from it too.

Avail Car Sharing is a company that let’s you rent out your car or borrow someone else’s car when you travel. And if you’re not traveling and your car is just setting in your driveway or a parking lot gathering dust, Avail can help you rent it out, and get you some quick cash along the way.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Alex David, Director and General Manager for Airports with Avail. In this three part series, Sharron looks at how this program works, what are the incentives for people taking part, how things are insured to protect your vehicle, and what precautions Avail takes to keep you and your car safe, in the middle of this Covid-19 Pandemic.

First, check out how Avail came up with this program and how it works.

Next, How Avail is keeping people safe during this Pandemic, and the Step by Step process you take to rent out your car.

Finally, The company also has a program and incentives that can bring even more money to you.. the consumer, without lifting a finger.

For more information on how you can get started with the Avail Program and start making some money with your car, visit them at their website…. availcarsharing.com .

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!