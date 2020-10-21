New rideshare service now available in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39)– Over the past several years, rideshare has become another way that a lot of people get around town. Most of us have likely taken an Uber or a Lyft, but here in Houston, we now have another option. It’s called Alto.

Alto is a Texas-based company. They have been operating in Dallas since early 2019 and recently expanded their service to Houston.

Before starting this company, the founder and CEO, Will Coleman, explains that in 2017, they did a lot of research and found that customers and drivers were both looking for a better experience in rideshare. Coleman says Alto is focused on safety, consistency and quality.

He says it starts with taking care of their employees and maintaining their own fleet.

“You always know at Alto you’re going to get a W2, uniformed, employee driver who is driving an Alto vehicle, one that we own, keep safe, maintain and are able to clean and disinfect daily so that every time you get in an Alto car like this one, you know exactly what you’re going to get,” said Coleman.

All of their cars look exactly alike. They are all Buick Enclaves, which are a six passenger SUVs.

As for the Houston market, they have about twenty-five drivers here already. In Dallas, they have over 150, and they are hoping to have a similar number in Houston soon.

They have big plans to continue to expand their company.

“We’ve got really ambitious plans to be all over the United States and hopefully someday all over the world. Our next stop is in Los Angeles, California. We are opening Los Angeles in November of this year and then look for additional expansion in Texas and California and across the U.S. starting in early 2021,” said Coleman.

On Election Day, Alto will be helping get people to the polls by offering free rides to and from their polling place. Use the promo code VOTE2020 to get the free trips.

To learn more about Alto, including the precautions they are taking during COVID-19, click here.