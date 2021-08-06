New ‘South Park’ deal to extend series through 2027; 14 original movies to stream

CW39

by: WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

400063 01: Characters from the cartoon TV show “South Park”, including Elton John (rear) with (from L to R) Kenny, Stan, Kyle and Cartman are featured in a 1998 episode. (Photo by Getty Images)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

(WTRF) — MTV Entertainment Studios on Thursday announced a new and expansive deal with “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone that includes extending the Comedy Central animated series through 2027.

The deal, which Bloomberg valued at $900 million, would take cable’s longest-running scripted series through its 30th season and will include 14 new made-for-streaming movies, according to a Comedy Central announcement.

Under the deal, the new “South Park” movies, including two for 2021, will stream on Paramount+.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount+, said in a statement.

Because of the pandemic, “South Park” didn’t air a traditional full season last year. Instead, two specials aired in 2020, including “The Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special” (which drew nearly 3.5 million viewers.) 

“When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received,” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional ‘South Park’ episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “South Park” launched on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone joked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Don't Miss