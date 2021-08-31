New study shows 35% of Americans delayed plans of having children

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – According to Harmony Healthcare IT, about 35 percent of Americans have delayed plans to have children. As a result, healthcare officials say the U.S birth rate is declining.

Harmony Healthcare says women are more focused on career ambitions, financial stability, worried about maternal instincts, and falling into the traps of societal pressure.

Of those reasons, the top three for not having kids all boil down to finances, career ambitions, and impact on lifestyle.

About 62 percent of Americans say the cost of raising a child has the biggest influence on their thoughts of becoming a parent. Roughly 38 percent of the United States population want to prioritize life goals before building a legacy.

Lastly, medical resources report that 25 percent of Americans say having a baby would negatively impact their mental health,

On the other hand, Harmony Healthcare reports that women want to have children because their friends and family are having kids. The study also reveals that social media plays a huge part in the choice to delay starting a family.

Recently, about 43% of Americans say the pandemic has increased their desire to have kids.

More importantly, researchers are concerned about population growth in America.