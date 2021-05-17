New term alert: Are you a “geriatric millennial”

HOUSTON (CW39) For those pushing 40, this should be interesting.

A new term is trending for older millennials born in the early 1980s that would put them right behind Gen X.  They’re being called “GERIATRIC millennial.”

A digital expert posted online, that folks born from 1980-1985 are in this category. Despite what it sounds like, “geriatric millennials” are actually the natural LEADER in 2021.

They’re good with computers and on the cusp of a time when people weren’t glued to their phones yet. They leave a VM over texting. At work, they bridge the gap between older and younger hires., which could be helpful with more employees working from home.

Other terms for this bracket included “seasoned millennials” … “elder millennials” … even “original millennials.” The term “Xennials” is also used.

