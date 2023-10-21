(The Hill) — Former President Trump, in a new campaign ad, took a swipe at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — alluding that his 2016 presidential rival wanted to brainwash voters into supporting President Biden.

The advertisement, posted to his Truth Social account, shows voters lining up to be brainwashed and blindfolded with clips of Clinton praising the work Biden has done.

The clip took a snippet of Clinton’s recent interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour where the former first lady called for a “formal deprogramming” of MAGA — or “Make America Great Again” — “cult members.”

“Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” Clinton said in the interview earlier this month.

“And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” Clinton added. “He’s only in it for himself.”

The ad also targeted “Bidenomics,” the nickname given to the president’s economic agenda.

“But there’s one small problem. Working Americans aren’t idiots,” the narrator said in the ad. “And they know who’s on their side.”

The video then shows a clip of Trump speaking at a rally about economic issues including inflation, a touchy subject for Trump supporters who often site the economy as one of Biden’s worst handlings.

“To American workers watching their take home pay stink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives, to all of you, I have your back,” Trump said in the clip.

“BRAINWASHED,” he wrote on Truth Social, sharing the video.

The new ad comes as a 2024 rematch between Trump and Biden looks more likely — as both are clear frontrunners for their respective parties.

