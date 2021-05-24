NEW VIDEO: Investigators need help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a aggravated assault suspect.

On Wednesday, May 19th around 1 p.m. Harris County District 2 deputies say they responded to a report of a major single car accident.

When deputies arrived a 32-year-old male was being treated by EMS personnel.

The deputies say they were told the male suffered a gunshot wound and was being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

 Deputies say they observed two bullets holes in the pickup trucks driver side window and door.

Further investigation located home surveillance video that caught the shooting on camera.

As the victim approaches Nueces Park Rd. from old Humble Rd, a black colored older model Honda Accord drives around the victim’s vehicle and a shoots at the truck, according to investigators.

 The victim’s vehicle drives forward and comes to a stop at the corner.

The Accord also has extensive damage to the left rear bumper area.

The video link is here: https://bit.ly/3ynfeol

Anyone with information on this suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

