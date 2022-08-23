New pictures of Jupiter from Webb Telescope show details never seen before

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest” Planetary Astronomer Imke de Pater/ Professor Emerita of the University of California, Berkeley

HOUSTON (CW39) When the world’s most powerful telescope turned its eye to the solar system’s largest planet, the anticipation was high. Now that telescope has shown what it’s capable of with some of the most extraordinaire pictures of the planet Jupiter!

The Webb Telescope was made for moments like this! And NASA with its partners European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) did not disappoint. They released the first ever seen photos courtesy of the Webb Telescope of Jupiter, with incredible clarity like we’ve never seen before.

Take a look and judge for yourself, the awe inspiring pictures that are being shared around the globe. Then go to the NASA link to see and learn more about what this means for the study of outer space.