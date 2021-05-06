New York waitress indicted for allegedly stealing an estimated $50K in lotto tickets from restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former restaurant server in the Town of Hamburg, New York is accused of costing an eatery an estimated $50,000 after stealing its lottery tickets.

Danielle K. Bush, 30, of Orchard Park was arraigned on an indictment charging her with one count of third-degree larceny Wednesday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

It’s alleged Bush stole the lotto tickets between June 2, 2019, and February 8, 2020, while working at the Hamburg, New York restaurant. She stands accused of taking gaming tickets and placing fraudulent bets while processing other bets placed by customers for games of chance. The games included Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Power Ball, officials said.

It’s not clear if or how much money Bush won from the tickets.

The restaurant owner realized something wasn’t right after conducting an internal audit of their billing statements from the New York State Lottery in February 2020. We’re told the statements showed “abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns, all of which allegedly corresponded with the defendant’s work schedule.”

Bush will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on June 7 at 10 a.m. She’s currently out on her own recognizance. If convicted, Bush faces a maximum of seven years behind bars.