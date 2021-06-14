Newborn boy found abandoned in restroom trash bin at California park

CW39

by: Kristine de Leon,

Posted: / Updated:

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) — An investigation is underway after a newborn boy was found abandoned in a restroom trash bin at a California park Friday morning.

The baby was rescued around 8 a.m. after a passerby found the infant in the women’s restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park and called authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded, and paramedics with the L.A. County Fire Department provided emergency aid. 

The infant was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department reported.

The boy is believed to have been born sometime between Wednesday and Friday, officials said. 

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the baby boy and the person who left him at the park. 

The investigation is in the early stages, and anyone with information regarding the abandonment and endangerment of the baby is asked to contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

Heat Wave In Cities Across the Country - Adam Krueger

Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Lifetime Fitness Cafe with Omar

CW39 SHARRON MELTON INTERVIEW HISD DR. GRENITA LATHAN

Summers have been getting warmer in Houston

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

Coming up... National Heat Wave, Grilling Contest - Star Harvey

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss