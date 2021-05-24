Newsfeed Now: Amazon halts new construction after seventh noose found; First responder saved by girlfriend after nearly drowning

by: Brittany Reese

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-  Amazon temporarily shuts down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

California police arrested 149 people after a massive crowd descended on the beach Saturday for a party promoted on TikTok. Officials say the party grew “unruly” prompting law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly.

A Kansas college student is taking matters of justice into her own hands after a prosecutor refuses to file sexual assault charges in her case.

A Tennessee police officer who is also a firefighter came close to dying when his Utility Terrain Vehicle overturned in about seven feet of water. The first responder was trapped underwater for close to five minutes, but he survived in large part to his firefighting girlfriend.

Fighting fires and responding to emergency situations takes a special kind of person. While many departments are facing a shortage of volunteers, one department has some pretty inspiring ones, stepping up to save the lives of others.

