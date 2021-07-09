Newsfeed Now: Pfizer seeking authorization for 3rd vaccine dose; Woman with support dog says restaurant denied service

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – AARP officials say family caregivers are facing financial hardships but a tax credit would help provide much-needed relief.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. saying Thursday that another shot within a year could dramatically boost immunity and possibly help defend against the latest coronavirus mutant. Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus “do not need a booster shot” at this time, the nation’s top health agencies said Thursday. Officials made the announcement just hours after Pfizer said it would ask for authorization of a third dose of its vaccine.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are attempting to take advantage of child tax credit payments.

A woman claims she was denied service at a North Carolina restaurant because of her support dog.

Five properties owned by one of Brad Pitt’s nonprofits are sitting empty, and they may continue to sit empty due to a lawsuit.

A black bear in Pennsylvania tried to get access to a bird feeder at a campsite, but he wasn’t very successful. The attempt was captured on a trail camera.

