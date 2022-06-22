DALLAS (KDAF) — Nexstar is celebrating its 26th anniversary on Friday, June 17 by banning together and giving back in a similar movement from years past.

“Our CEO Perry Sook decided that [since] we had such a big footprint across the country that we could group our efforts together and come up with a way to give back to our communities both directly and then make a greater impact across all of our markets by collectively doing it all in one day,” Marc Hefner, Vice President and General Manager at KDAF, said.

In North Texas and specifically, Irving where the corporate offices are located, the company and many of its executives and employees were out and about giving back to the community. Alongside Keep Irving Beautiful was the first stop of the day at T.W. Richardson Grove, where almost 100 volunteers showed up to help.

Nexstar employees were hard at work Friday morning cleaning up trash along the shoreline of the lake and all around the park in an effort to keep the water as clean as possible.

“This is the last stop to pick up this trash before it really gets into the river that could cause some damage. So I think it’s important that we all try,” Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Nexstar, said.

And it doesn’t stop here, we have teams volunteering at VNA Meals on Wheels and Irving Cares.