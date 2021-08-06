NFL star Aaron Jones announces plans for sports grill in El Paso

CW39

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron Jones, a National Football League star running-back for the Green Bay Packers, announced plans to open a sports grill in El Paso on Wednesday.

The former University of Texas at El Paso and Burges High School standout athlete made the announcement on his Instagram page in the colors of his NFL team.

“Yo, what’s up? It’s Aaron Jones and it’s showtime,” Jones says in a quick video.

Inside the caption, he urges fans to follow updates on his business at the @showtyme_sport_grill Instagram page.

“El Paso, we got something special opening up soon. The Showtyme Sport Grill,” he wrote.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss