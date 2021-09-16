Nicholas has four states under a flash flood watch – Adam Krueger talks with Hank Allen in New Orleans

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Nicholas remains stalled east of Texas, bringing downpours from Louisiana to Florida where there is a flash flood watch.

In a conversation with Hank Allen, chief meteorologist at our sister station in New Orleans, he says one of the biggest issues with Nicholas’s rain is the fact that there is a lot of debris yet to be cleared from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on August 29th.

After tropical downpours prompted flash flood warnings yesterday, Allen says today’s rain should be a little less intense. He’s expecting another inch or two in Southeast Louisiana.

Heavier rain, up to two to four inches, may fall in coastal areas of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.