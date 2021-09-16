Nicholas no longer tropical, but still a troublemaker

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Nicholas is now considered a non-tropical low, but it’s still bringing significant impacts to the Central Gulf Coast.

Flash flood watches are in effect in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through Friday as persistent rain will move inland from the Gulf.

Some areas could get up to two to four inches of rain, and isolated locations could potentially get as much as five to eight inches, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

On the back side of Nicholas, the Houston area will continue to enjoy cooler than average temperatures with Thursday’s highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated light showers may pop up Thursday and Friday.