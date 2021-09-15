Nicholas stalls, flood threat in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Nicholas is now a tropical depression, meaning it’s no longer a wind threat. However, flooding remains a big concern from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as a large area is under a flash flood watch.

Rain totals could be excessive, with several areas potentially getting more than 4″. Where training occurs (rain continually running over the same spot), isolated rain totals may exceed 10″.

While Nicholas is expected to gradually dissolve over the next few days, rain remains in the forecast for much of the northern Gulf Coast this weekend.